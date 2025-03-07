Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 36,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,747.13. This trade represents a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $627.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

