MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $13,535,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,289,000 after acquiring an additional 415,586 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 371,882 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $8,362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 196,252 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $23.59 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

