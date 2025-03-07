MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MoneyLion were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 3,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $87.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.80 million, a P/E ratio of 397.92 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ML shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley lowered MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MoneyLion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $300,331.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,657,203.20. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $450,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,581,025.28. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.