Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Stock Price

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

INGM opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Ingram Micro has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingram Micro declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

