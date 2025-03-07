Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,115,000 after acquiring an additional 85,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 88,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,595 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock opened at $296.54 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. The trade was a 15.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total value of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,703 shares of company stock worth $17,349,106. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

