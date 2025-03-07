Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 150 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 554,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $233,683,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.96.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $396.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $381.00 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

