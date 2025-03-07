Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $147.59 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.42 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.22.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

