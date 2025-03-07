Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 336,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KEY opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

