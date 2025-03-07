Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 150,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $923,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 129,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,461,000 after buying an additional 124,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $309,425.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,622.48. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,340.34. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $71.91 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.26%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

