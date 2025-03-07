Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,687,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.88.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $345.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $337.97 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

