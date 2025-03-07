Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 104.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in EQT by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EQT by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Mizuho upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

