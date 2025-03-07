Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

WTS stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average of $205.73.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

