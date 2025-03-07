Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $237.79 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $246.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,132.80. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

