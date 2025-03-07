Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $97.51 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

