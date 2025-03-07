Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cognex worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cognex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,230,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,190,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,882 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Cognex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,751,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,948,000 after buying an additional 305,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,157,000 after buying an additional 175,423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cognex by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,808,000 after buying an additional 1,562,115 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $110,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.40. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

