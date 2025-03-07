Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 44,205.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,710 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after buying an additional 964,737 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in FOX by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 919,883 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FOX by 3,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after buying an additional 857,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in FOX by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $58.74.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.