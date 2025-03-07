Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,711.50. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

