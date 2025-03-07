Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 494.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,554 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDS. Raymond James upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.60%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

