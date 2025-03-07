Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. State Street Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,856,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after acquiring an additional 251,987 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,790,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 121.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 600,208 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

