Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 129,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,006 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,543,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.