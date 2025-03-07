Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

