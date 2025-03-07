Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $33,421,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,928,250. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CNX shares. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

