Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.