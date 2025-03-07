Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.
Glacier Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.