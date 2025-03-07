Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,448,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 389.8% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,138,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,797,000 after acquiring an additional 906,172 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,088,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,756,000 after buying an additional 481,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,130,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,378,000 after acquiring an additional 469,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.