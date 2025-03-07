Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,232 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of IMAX worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IMAX by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,425,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,669.50. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $160,942.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at $641,295.89. The trade was a 20.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,176 shares of company stock worth $1,662,110 in the last ninety days. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $24.54 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

