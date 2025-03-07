Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,272.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,292.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.