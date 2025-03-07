Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 27.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Landstar System by 11.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Raymond James cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $159.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.33. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.64 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.