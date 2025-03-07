Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after buying an additional 223,232 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 648.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 97,152 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 151,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 73,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $7,275,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WHR opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -119.45%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

