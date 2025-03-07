Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 20,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 5,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 74,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8,079.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 239,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In related news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $63.39 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $58.98 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

