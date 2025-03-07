Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 98,387 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1,569.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Fox Factory worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 5.9% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF opened at $26.78 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

