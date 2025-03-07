Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 98,387 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1,569.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Fox Factory worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 5.9% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.
Fox Factory Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FOXF opened at $26.78 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.
View Our Latest Research Report on FOXF
Fox Factory Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fox Factory
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.