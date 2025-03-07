Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,655 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 111,125 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,372.96. This trade represents a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

