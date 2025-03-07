Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.40. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

