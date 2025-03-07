Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PHM opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.54 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,980.80. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup



PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

