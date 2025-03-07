Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Snap-on by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,210.16. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,003 shares of company stock worth $14,636,064. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

SNA stock opened at $334.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

