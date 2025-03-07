Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 124,895 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,895 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. State Street Corp increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,611 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,523,000 after buying an additional 541,192 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after buying an additional 329,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,405,000 after acquiring an additional 687,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

