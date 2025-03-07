Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Crocs worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Crocs by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Crocs by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

