Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day moving average of $180.90. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $147.13 and a one year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

