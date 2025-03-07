Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 15.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Barbara Supplee bought 425 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $102.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

