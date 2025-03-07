Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 13.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $237,308.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,585.65. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.