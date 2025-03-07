Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2 %

DRI stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $203.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.78.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,710,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $843,433.56. This represents a 66.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 7,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.71, for a total value of $1,313,399.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,708.02. The trade was a 41.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,926 shares of company stock valued at $9,850,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.