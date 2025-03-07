Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 25,859 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,859 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,006 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,504,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,395 shares of company stock worth $7,121,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 5.3 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.90 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.