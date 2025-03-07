Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.