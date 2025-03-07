Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

Shares of HSY opened at $179.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.78.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

