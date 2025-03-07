Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Qualys worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $4,699,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Qualys by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $73,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,226.04. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,321,173.97. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,742 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $174.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

View Our Latest Report on QLYS

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.