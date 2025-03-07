Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after buying an additional 33,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on THO. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.