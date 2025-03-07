Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.