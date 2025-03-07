Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DINO opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $168,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $632,860 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

