National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $73.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

