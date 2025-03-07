Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $608.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 178,078 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 223,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,681 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 516,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 66,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,798,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

