Noble Financial Upgrades The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to “Outperform”

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price. Noble Financial also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE GEO opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,676 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,738,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,456,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,501.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 739,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

